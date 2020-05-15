BTS announce concert livestream ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’

BTS have announced they’ll be performing a live-streamed concert called ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ next month.

The 90-minute, paid virtual event will be streaming on June 14 at 6PM Korean Time (10AM BST), giving fans a chance to connect with the K-pop sensations from their own homes. More details about what exactly the concert will entail are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The announcement follows the boy band’s two-day ‘Bang Bang Con’ online event back in April, which streamed archival BTS concert footage from previous tours.

BTS were recently forced to postpone their entire ‘Map of the Soul’ 2020 world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The run of shows was slated to include dates in Seoul, Japan, Europe and North America. The band were scheduled to play two dates at London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 3-4, with further shows set for Berlin and Barcelona.

BTS released seventh album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ back in February. In a four-star review, NME said: “‘7’ arrives after the longest gap between BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, it’s more than worth the wait […] Here’s to another seven years with Korea’s global heavyweights.”

Next month, the group will appear as part of YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony, which will also include appearances by Lady Gaga and The Obamas.