BTS announce final Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour shows in Seoul

The Korean band will conclude the world tour at home

BTS will bring their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour to a close with three final performances in Seoul.

The Korean band began the Love Yourself tour in Seoul in August 2018, taking it to the US, UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

An extension to the tour, dubbed Speak Yourself, began in May 2019, visiting the US, Brazil, UK, France, and Japan so far. After confirming an upcoming date in Saudi Arabia yesterday (July 14) – the group’s first concert in the country – agency BigHit have now announced a final three dates for the tour.

BTS will return home for the trio of shows at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium – the same venue the tour began in – on October 26, 27, and 29. Ticket details, including prices and on-sale dates, have yet to be announced.

In a review of the first show of the Speak Yourself tour extension at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl Stadium, NME wrote: “If the ‘Love Yourself’ tour was a celebration, then the ‘Speak Yourself’ tour is a whole jamboree. It boasts all the hallmarks of a big pop show – fireworks, singalongs, ambitious staging, and that specific kind of euphoria that comes with sharing in a special moment with thousands of like-minded strangers – but, while it’s a slick production, it isn’t without personality.

“‘BTS make history’ might be a slightly redundant phrase these days – it seems as natural a daily activity to them as breathing. But, as they kick off their debut world stadium tour and once again make history as the first Korean group to do so, it feels like they’re far from done with their mind-blowing achievements.”

Next month, the seven-strong band will return to cinemas around the world with the release of their new concert film, Bring The Soul. The movie will feature footage from the band’s Love Yourself tour, behind-the-scenes clips, interviews, and contributions from fans explaining what the band mean to them.

It follows the June release of BTS’ new mobile game, BTS World. An official soundtrack accompanied the game and featured new song ‘Heartbeats’, plus collaborations with Juice WRLD, Charli XCX, and Zara Larsson.