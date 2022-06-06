BTS announce live event to mark anthology album ‘Proof’

BTS have announced a new live event to mark their 9th anniversary and the release of their new anthology album ‘Proof’.

The Korean group will share the three-disc release, which collates some of their biggest tracks alongside new songs and previously unreleased demos, on Friday (June 10).

Earlier today (June 6), a poster for the ‘Proof’ Live event was shared on the band’s social media channels, confirming the performance will take place on Monday (June 13) at 9pm KST (1pm BST). It is currently unclear how long BTS will perform on the stream, how long it will last and what format it will take.

A tweet from the BTS Twitter account suggests the event will be available to stream on the group’s YouTube channel, while the poster adds that a “special guest” will also appear at the event. From the poster and previously shared images and footage, it appears that the ‘Proof’ Live event was pre-recorded in the US, while the band were in the country in April for their four sold-out shows in Las Vegas.

Last week, BTS attended The White House to meet with President Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and representation during AANHPI heritage month in the US. The seven-piece addressed members of the press at a White House press briefing before meeting with Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

“We’re devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes including Asian American hate crimes, to put a stop [to] this and support the cause we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again,” Jimin said during the press briefing.

“It’s not wrong to be different, and equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences,” Suga said, while V added: “Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person.”

According to reports, BTS paid for their trip to Washington D.C., with sources from the White House cited as saying it was “something [the group] wanted to do”.

Biden praised the band in a short clip of their meeting, which was shared online the day after their visit. “A lot of our Asian American friends have been subject to real discrimination,” the President said. “Hate only hides. When good people talk about it, and say how bad it is, it goes down. So thank you.

“People care a lot about what you say, and what you’re doing is good for all people. It’s not just your great talent, it’s the message you’re communicating. It matters.”