BTS announce massive London show as they unveil world tour dates

BTS are heading to Twickenham!

Nick Reilly
BTS New Year's Eve
BTS (Picture: Michael Stewart/WireImage)

BTS have announced a huge show at London’s Twickenham Stadium as part of their 2020 Map of the Soul world tour.

After Big Hit Entertainment previously teased that the K-Pop group would hit the road once more, it’s been confirmed that they will play London’s Twickenham Stadium between July 3-4. They’ll then continue the European leg of the tour with dates in Berlin and Barcelona.

The tour will kick off at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium on 11-12 April, before two further dates on April 18-19.

Check out the tour dates in full below.

Tickets will go on sale here from 3PM on Friday February 7, while a selection of pre-sales for the group’s official ARMY fanclub will take place prior to this.

Last week,  BTS shared their new single ‘Black Swan’, the second taste of new album ‘Map Of the Soul: 7’. NME’s Rhian Daly called the song a “haunting, melancholy curveball” that “puts artistry ahead of mass appeal.”

They also released an accompanying art film, which sees an elaborate dance performance by Michal Rynia and Nastja Bremec Rynia of the MN Dance Company from Slovenia.

In an official press release, BTS said the track sees them “dive deep into their inner selves as artists and faces the shadows they had once hidden”.

