BTS to broadcast one of their concerts at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium live in cinemas

'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final]' will screen in Asia and the United States

K-pop sensations BTS will broadcast one of their upcoming stadium shows in Seoul, South Korea live in cinemas in select countries. The concert film has been titled Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final].

BTS’ October 27 concert at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium – one of three ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ shows at the venue – will be broadcast simultaneously in cinemas across several Asian countries, including Singapore, Thailand and Japan. It will also be screened across the United States, but at a delayed timing due to time differences. Tickets for the one-night-only events are available here.

“This momentous event will unite fans around the globe in celebrating the group’s most loved hits and unprecedented international fame,” distributor Fathom Events said in a press release. Watch the film’s teaser below.

Earlier this year, Fathom and BTS launched Love Yourself in Seoul, a concert film of the boyband’s 2018 ‘Love Yourself’ world tour, in cinemas around the globe. The movie grossed over $11 million and broke the record for “biggest worldwide one-day box office ever for a cinema event,” according to Forbes.

Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] is the latest concert film from the septet, following August’s Bring the Soul: The Movie. Unlike the upcoming concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie combined live performances, interviews and candid footage of the group.

BTS recently returned from a well-earned “extended period of rest,” putting to rest rumours that the boyband was breaking up. During their break, member J-Hope teamed up with Latin pop singer Becky G on the song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup.’

Last week, BTS performed a controversial concert in Saudi Arabia. The boyband defended their decision to perform in the country in an earlier interview, with member Jimin explaining, “To put it simply, if there’s a place where people want to see us, we’ll go there. That’s really how we feel.”