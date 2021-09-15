BTS announce new online concert ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’

K-pop sensations BTS have announced a new online concert called ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.

The group made the surprise announcement earlier today (September 15) across their social media channels, including with a poster on Twitter and a spoken announcement on YouTube. “We are going to meet ARMY through online streaming,” the group said in the clip.

The upcoming online concert, titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’, will be held on October 24 at 6:30pm KST. Details such as ticketing prices have yet to be disclosed, but are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ will be BTS’ first online concert of 2021. Earlier this year, the boyband held the ‘MUSTER SOWOOZOO’ fan meeting event in June, which amassed over 1.3 million concurrent viewers worldwide.

The announcement of ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ also comes shortly after BTS’ label Big Hit Music revealed that the boyband’s previously-postponed ‘Map Of The Soul’ world tour has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map Of The Soul tour,” the company said.

BTS were meant to kick off their tour in April last year, but were forced to cancel their four Seoul appearances because of the coronavirus pandemic. They later announced they would be postponing the tour altogether.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BTS and Coldplay recently announced a brand-new collaboration titled ‘My Universe’, which is set to be featured on Coldplay’s upcoming ‘Music Of The Spheres’ album.