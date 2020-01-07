BTS have announced a new project entitled ‘Map Of The Soul 7’, which is due to arrive next month.

The K-Pop outfit’s last full-length effort, ‘Face Yourself’, came in April 2018 and followed on from 2016’s ‘Youth’. Last spring, they dropped their sixth EP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’.

Now, it has been confirmed that BTS will be making their return with a collection of new material in 2020.

Advertisement

Fans will be able to hear ‘Map Of The Soul 7’ on Friday, February 21. You can pre-order the record this coming Thursday (January 9).

It’s not yet known whether the project will be a full studio album or an EP, though further details are expected to be announced via the BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe.

NME has reached out to BTS’ representatives for clarification.

This comes after the group teased a potential live tour for this spring over the Christmas period. On December 24, BTS took to Twitter to share a poster featuring the word ‘TOUR’ along with a caption reading: “April 2020. Stay tuned.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BTS saw out their huge 2019 with a special live performance in New York City’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve.