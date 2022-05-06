BTS announce new single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’

BTS have announced details of their new single, titled ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

The track will be released on June 10, the same day as the group’s upcoming anthology album, ‘PROOF’.

The Korean superstars’ label BigHit Music confirmed the single earlier today (May 6), unveiling its title and artwork.

The agency also shared a promotion schedule for ‘PROOF’, which reveals two teasers for the ‘Yet To Come’ music video will arrive on June 8 and 9 (both at 12am EST/5am BST). The full music video will then arrive on June 10 at the same time as the album.

‘Yet To Come’’s title calls back to BTS’ ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life’ series, which was released between 2015 and 2016. The final instalment – ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever’ – collated tracks from the previous two records alongside new tracks and remixes.

Announcing ‘PROOF’ earlier this week (May 4), BigHit Music said the anthology album would “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members of the past, present and future of BTS”.

“After ceaselessly springing forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their ninth anniversary this coming June,” it added in a statement posted to the group’s Weverse fan community platform. “The BTS anthology that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours.”

As well as collating tracks from the record-breaking group’s past releases, the new record will feature three new tracks, including ‘Yet To Come’.

‘PROOF’ was first teased at the last show of the band’s recent four-night sold-out Las Vegas residency, when a date of “2022.06.10” – June 10 – came up on screen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: “We are bulletproof.”

Meanwhile, K-pop icon Psy has spoken about how BTS’ Suga inspired him to return to music and release his new album ‘Psy 9th’. The pair collaborated on the single ‘That That’, which appears on the new record.