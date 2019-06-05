BTS announce release date for ‘BTS World’ interactive mobile game and new music

The game will feature brand new songs from the band

BTS have announced the release date for their interactive mobile game BTS World, which will feature brand new music.

The game will allow fans to take on the role of manager for the Korean pop band and is based on the group’s own beginnings.

According to a press release, “players will encounter various missions where they will select certain BTS member cards to clear the mission and progress through the game. Collecting and upgrading these cards will open up even more stories along the way, and players will be able to interact virtually with BTS in the game through a 1:1 interactive system.”

BTS World will be released on June 26. It will also come with a soundtrack featuring brand new music from the band. The first track from it will be released on June 7 at 6pm KST (10am BST) and will be sung by members Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook.

Fans can already pre-register for the game, while a playable “mini-game” demo is also available to try out.

Yesterday (June 4), BTS’ Jin released his first solo song, ‘이 밤 (Tonight)’. The track was shared as part of the band’s “festa” celebrations, which marks the anniversary of their official debut in 2013.

The seven-strong Korean group brought their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour to the UK last weekend with two sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The inexorable global rise of the Bangtan Boys, as they’re also known, hasn’t happened by thinking “will this do?”. So it’s to be expected that their new stadium pop show is super-sized and slickly produced.”

In April, BTS released their latest album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’, which earned them their first Number One on the Official UK Albums Chart.