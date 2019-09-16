BTS announce return after “period of rest” comes to an end

The K-Pop giants return.

BTS have confirmed their return after announcing that they’d be taking a well-earned “period of rest”.

The K-Pop giants announced their break last month, with their management group Big Hit Entertainment claiming that it would give them a chance to “rest and recharge”.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” a statement confirmed at the time.

However, their ardent fans will be pleased to know that BTS are now officially back. The band, comprised of J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jin and V, reportedly returned to work this morning (September 16).

As AllKPop.com reports, they headed straight to Seoul’s Incheon International Airport to continue with overseas promo schedules.

They’re next scheduled to continue their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour in Saudi Arabia on October 11th, followed by homecoming shows in Seoul on October 26th, 27th, and 29th. Earlier this month, singer Jungkook marked his 22nd birthday by teasing fans with a snippet of a new song.