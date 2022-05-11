BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’ will include unreleased demos of their hit songs

BTS have released the full tracklist for their forthcoming three-disc anthology album, ‘Proof’.

The upcoming 48-track compilation will feature many of the boyband’s hit singles, from ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey to their debut single ‘No More Dream’, as well as three brand-new songs. In addition, the record will also feature an entire disc of previously unreleased demos and fan-favorite tracks.

The album’s first disc will contain the upcoming title track ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),’ one of three new tracks to be included on the album. BTS will finally make their 2013 track ‘Born Singer’ available to stream on Spotify for the first time through the record.

Advertisement

The second disc of ‘Proof’ is set to include one new song called ‘Run BTS’, alongside several sub-unit and solo tracks. They include ‘Friends’ by Jimin and V, Jungkook‘s ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Intro: Persona’ by RM, among others.

Meanwhile, the anthology’s third disc will house several unreleaseddemo versions of the septet’s group and solo tracks. Apart from demo versions of ‘Jump’, ‘Boy In Luv’ and ‘I Need U’, ‘Proof’’s third disc will also feature solo demo versions of hits ‘Spring Day’ and ‘DNA’.

The third disc is also set to include a studio version of ‘Tony Montana’ that features vocals from member Jimin. ‘Tony Montana’ was first released by member Suga, under the stage name Agust D, as part of his namesake mixtape in 2016.

Advertisement

While the first two discs will be available on streaming platforms, Big Hit Music has since announced that the third disc of the anthology – apart from bonus track ‘For Youth’ – is set to be a CD-only release.

Slated for release on June 10, ‘Proof’ is a compilation that traces the septet’s storied career thus far through a combination of previous releases and new tracks that will “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS”.

‘Proof’ was first teased at the last show of the band’s recent four-night sold-out Las Vegas residency, when a date of “2022.06.10” – June 10 – came up on screen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: “We are bulletproof.”