BTS announce schedule for ‘BANG BANG CON 2021’

BTS have officially announced the return of their 2020 concert streaming event, ‘BANG BANG CON’.

On April 11, BTS surprised fans by tweeting that they would be holding ‘BANG BANG CON 2021’ next week, the third installment of the digital event they first held last year. The online concert event will begin on April 17 at 3pm KST and will be free for all viewers.

Earlier today (April 12), BTS also unveiled the schedule for the upcoming event. They will be streaming several of their previous concerts for free on their official YouTube channel. These include, ‘BTS Live Trilogy Ep. 1 BTS Begins (Memories of 2015)’, ‘BTS 5th Muster [MAGIC SHOP] in Busan’ and ‘BTS World Tour: Speak Yourself in Sao Paulo’.

BTS held the first ‘BANG BANG CON’ last April. It waas a two-day streaming event of eight of their past concerts that provided fans with an “at-home BTS concert experience” for free, encouraging them to stay home at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also came after the group’s had postponed their 2020 ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour.

In June 2020, BTS followed up the event with a second live online concert called ‘BANG BANG CON: The Live’, which was held the day after their seventh debut anniversary.

Last week, the group broke the record for longest-charting single by a Korean artist on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their Grammy-nominated track ‘Dynamite’. The song has so far spent 32 weeks on the chart, surpassing Psy’s 31-week streak for ‘Gangnam Style’ back in 2013.

BTS also recently released a new Japanese-language single, ‘Film Out’, which is also the theme song for the Japanese movie Signal. The track will be featured on the group’s upcoming Japanese-language album, ‘BTS, the Best’, due out June 16.