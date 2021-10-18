BTS announce new global Big Hit Music auditions for male trainees

Big Hit Music, the label under HYBE that manages BTS and TXT, have announced announced new online global auditions for 2021.

Big Hit Music is “looking for individuals with talent and passion” to be “the next global superstar,” the label wrote on its website. Males born in 2002 or later worldwide are eligible to apply, with applications are open from October 18 to December 20.

The announcement was accompanied video messages from BTS. “For those of you who want to share your stories through music and dance, and those of you with beating hearts who dream about becoming an amazing artist even in this moment,” says RM.

J-Hope then shared his experiences auditioning for the agency. “I used to be a street dancer in Gwangju before my debut,” shared the former. “I still remember the day I auditioned at the dance school. My heart still goes pit-a-pat when I think of that moment.”

“I also debuted through Big Hit Music’s auditions,” added rapper Suga, who emphasised that the process was more about “showing how much you love music and your dream, rather than being good at it”.

In a separate “how to apply” video, the members of BTS give step-by-step instructions on how to audition for Big Hit Music. Applicants are to submit a one-minute clip of themselves showing off their talent in singing, rapping, dancing or producing, alongside a clear profile image.

Earlier this year, Naver Webtoon announced that it would be partnering up with HYBE Labels as part of its “super casting” initiative to create original content featuring its artists such as TXT, ENHYPEN, Zico, SEVENTEEN and more under its subsidiary labels.

Naver Webtoon had previously collaborated with K-pop superstars BTS back in 2019, when they published the fantasy comic ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.0: Save Me’, starring characters based off the members of BTS.

Last month, BTS announced that they will be holding in-person concerts for the first time in two years, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The septet are set to bring their upcoming online concert ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ live to Los Angeles, California later this year.