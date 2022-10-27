BTS and BLACKPINK bag nominations at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK have received multiple nominations at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

On October 26, The People’s Choice Awards announced its list of nominations for the upcoming award ceremony and winners are determined solely through votes from the general public.

BTS scored the most nominations out of the K-pop contenders this year – the seven-piece are in the running for The Group of 2022, The Music Video of 2022 for ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ as well as The Concert Tour of 2022 for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’. The K-pop boyband won the former two awards at last year’s People’s Choice Award.

Meanwhile, BTS singer Jungkook was also nominated for two separate categories for his collaboration with Charlie Puth on the single ‘Left And Right’. This song is going up against ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ for The Music Video of 2022, and is also nominated for The Collaboration Song of 2022.

K-pop quartet BLACKPINK scored two nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, competing against BTS for The Group of 2022 and The Music Video of 2022 for the accompanying video treatment for ‘Pink Venom’.

Other bands and groups nominated for The Group of 2022 include Coldplay, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Panic! At The Disco and Måneskin, among others. Meanwhile, other nominations for The Music Video of 2022 include Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’, Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’, Adele’s ‘Oh My God’ and more. You can view the complete list of nominees here.

Voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards are officially open until November 9 at 11:59pm ET via the official website. Fans and voters are allowed 25 votes a day. The official awards ceremony is slated to take place on December 6 at 9pm ET.

In other BTS news, member Jin is gearing up to release his debut solo single ‘The Astronaut’ tomorrow (October 28) at 1pm KST. The new track was co-written by both himself and British band Coldplay, who BTS previously collaborated with on their 2021 joint single ‘My Universe’. Listen to a snippet of the song here.