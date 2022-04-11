BTS brush off Grammys 2022 loss: “Why give a shit about it?”

K-pop juggernauts BTS have shared their thoughts on not winning an award at the Grammys 2022.

Last week, the boyband were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit ‘Butter’ at the Grammys 2022, where they also performed the song live. However, the award ultimately went to Doja Cat and SZA for ‘Kiss Me More’.

BTS have since opened up about the Grammys 2022 during a recent concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “Guys, I know there’s a lot of noises [sic] out there about the Grammys and the team itself. But, you know… Why give a shit about it?,” said BTS leader RM. “We didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys. We came to Vegas for the ARMYs.”

Advertisement

“The record, the title, the accomplishments, the trophies. They’re real important, but that wasn’t the first thing – the first reason – why we started all these things,” he added. “I love you, and let the haters hate and let the lovers love. I love you so much.”

"let the haters hate. let the lovers love"- kim namjoon pic.twitter.com/lJzQWzw7EO — 🌱⁷ already misses bts (@joontro94) April 9, 2022

Several other members of the group have also expressed their thoughts about losing at the Grammys 2022. “I was so eager to win a Grammy that I was really disappointed,” said member Jimin, per Yonhap News Agency. “As a Korean, I was curious about how far our music could reach, and I thought it would be a reward to our fans if we received an award.”

J-Hope also added that it was “regrettable”, while eldest member Jin cast his hopes on the future. “This year won’t be our last chance, but we can try anytime we want in the future. So, we’ll do our best,” said the latter.

Advertisement

BTS are set to perform again at the Allegiant Stadium, with two more shows on 15 and 16 April. The shows will also be broadcast live at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena, in what’s being dubbed a “live play” event.