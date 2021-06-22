BTS extend record-breaking streak atop Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Butter’

BTS’ second English-language single ‘Butter’ has logged a fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the group’s longest chart-topper.

According to data from Billboard, ‘Butter’ recorded 12.5 million U.S. streams and 111,400 downloads for the week ending on June 20. The track also saw a six per cent increase in airplay audience impressions, logging 25.8 million radio plays. With this, ‘Butter’ has officially surpassed ‘Dynamite’ as the boyband’s longest number one song on the Hot 100.

‘Butter’ also marks the first time a group has topped the Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks, since American rock band Aerosmith with ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’ in 1998. Billboard also noted that the track is only the 13th song out of 54 singles that have dbuted at number one to spend at least four weeks on top of the charts.

Advertisement

‘Butter’ is BTS’ third solo song to top the Hot 100 charts, following ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’. The former previously topped the chart for three non-consecutive weeks, while the latter was number one for a single week. The boyband also reached the peak of the Hot 100 with the remix of ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685.

In related news, BTS have announced that they will be releasing a brand-new song next month, alongside the upcoming physical CD version of ‘Butter’ on July 9. Big Hit Music has described as a song “that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy”.