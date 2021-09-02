BTS’ ‘Butter’ was the most tweeted about song in the US this summer

BTS‘ ‘Butter’ has been named the most tweeted about song in the United States this summer.

Accoridng to the social media platform, ‘Butter’ was the most tweeted about song by users on the platform from May 31 to August 18, per South China Morning Post. The boyband’s chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 song beat out several other summer hits for the number one spot, including ‘Stay’ by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber (Number 4) ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo (Number 8).

Rounding out the top three are Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and ‘Industry Baby’ by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow. Other songs that made it to Twitter’s top ten most tweeted about songs for the same period also include ‘Peaches’ by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, ‘Levitating’ by Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Bad Habits’.

Advertisement

Twitter’s announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of a brand new remix of ‘Butter’, featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The collaboration was released shortly after a judge cleared the song and granted Megan permission to release the remix, following Megan’s claims from earlier last week that her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and distributor 300 Entertainment had blocked her from releasing it.

The group had also dropped several other remixes of the original song prior, including remakes dubbed the ‘Sweeter’, ‘Cooler’ and ‘Hotter’ versions of ‘Butter’, which were callbacks to the song’s original lyrics.

In other BTS news, the group recently spoke about their desire to keep pushing the limits with their English releases, saying that “language doesn’t matter to us that much like [it did in] the past”.

“You know, we want to transcend everything, even ourselves too. I guess that’s the power of music”, added BTS leader RM. He then went on to assure fans that there are no “borders, boundaries or limits” when it comes to their releases.