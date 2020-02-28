BTS cancel shows in South Korea over coronavirus fears

BTS have cancelled the first four shows of their world tour in South Korea, after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement from the band’s management Big Hit Entertainment, they said the respiratory disease has “made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak”.

The K-Pop group were originally set to kick off their global Map of the Soul tour with four concerts in Seoul on April 11, 12, 18, and 19.

“We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concert, originally scheduled to be held on April 11 (Sat), 12 (Sun), 18 (Sat) and 19 (Sun) at OLYMPIC STADIUM, has been cancelled,” the statement confirmed.

“Plans for “MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL” included the involvement of a number of global production companies and a large group of expert international crew, with over 200,000 concertgoers expected to attend.

“However, the current global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April, alongside increasing uncertainty about the cross-border movement of concert staff and equipment.

While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff. We have thus determined that with approximately one month left before the Seoul concert is set to begin, it is unavoidable that the concert must be cancelled without further delay.”

Ticket-holders are advised to contact their original point of purchase.

It comes after the group previously warned fans to stay away from an upcoming press conference in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Yesterday, the group also shared a second, dramatic new video for their latest single, ‘ON’.