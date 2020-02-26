Watch BTS’ debut appearance on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

BTS have made their debut appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in the US — watch the segment below.

The South Korean group appeared as the latest guests on the popular series, which aired during last night’s edition of Corden’s The Late Late Show.

As well as performing renditions of tracks from their new album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, BTS and Corden can also be seen in the clip covering Bruno Mars and Cardi B‘s ‘Finesse (Remix)’ and ‘Circles’ by Post Malone.

The sketch, which you can see above, ends with BTS and Corden heading to a PlyoJam dance class as the host attempts to convince the group that he has what it takes to join their band.

BTS’ Carpool Karaoke follows swiftly on from the group’s appearance on The Tonight Show, where their guest stint culminated with a performance of ‘ON’ in the terminal of Grand Central Station in New York City.

Earlier this week, BTS asked their fans to not attend a number of their upcoming TV appearances in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We have decided to fully co-operate with the government’s policy to refrain from holding events with a massive number of participants in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” BTS’ management said in a statement.