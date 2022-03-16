BTS celebrate one billion Spotify streams by eating off their new plaque

BTS have commemorated the arrival of a new Spotify plaque, for reaching one billion streams, with a celebratory bibimbap meal.

Last July, the septet surpassed one billion streams on Spotify with their Grammy-nominated hit ‘Dynamite’, making them the first Korean act to ever achieve this milestone. The song has since been added into Spotify’s official ‘Billions Club’ playlist, alongside hits like Harry Styles‘ ‘Watermelon Sugar’, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape Of You’ and more.

Yesterday, BTS revealed that they have finally received their commemorative plaque from the streaming service in a cheeky new video where they eat off the award. In the short clip, the boyband share a traditional bowl of bibimbap, topped with scrambled egg shaped like the BTS logo, from the middle of the plaque.

Advertisement

With this, BTS continues the unofficial tradition of artists who have also celebrated reaching one billion streams on Spotify by eating meals off of the plaque. Other artists who have also eaten celebratory meals off of the plaque include Drake (with ‘In My Feelings’), Halsey (with ‘Without Me’ and collaborative track ‘Closer’) and Joe Jonas (with DNCE’s ‘Cake by the Ocean’).

In other news, BTS are set to perform at the 2022 Grammys, which will also feature appearances from Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. This year’s awards show will be held at the Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3.

The group will also be holding a four-night residency at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert series on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. All four dates will be broadcast live at the same venue as the Grammys, in what’s being dubbed a “live play” event.