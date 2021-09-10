BTS choreographer on working with J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook: “I truly admire 3J’s work ethic”

Choreographer and dancer Nick Joseph has opened up about working with BTS.

On September 9, Joseph shared a lengthy Instagram post reflecting on his experience being in South Korea and working with BTS members J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. This came shortly after the group released a new performance video for their remix of ‘Butter’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The three boyband members, fondly dubbed ‘3J’ by fans, had performed a routine choreographed by Joseph to Megan’s verse in the video. “In regards to these 3, I truly admire 3J’s work ethic as well as their unique distinct personalities,” he wrote. The choreographer also noted that the K-pop superstars were “super welcoming” and “hella funny”.

Advertisement

Joseph also shared his admiration for the trio’s “extreme dedication” to their craft. “They do not settle whatsoever,” he added. “Multiple rehearsals, run-throughs and notes all to make sure they perform at their best, and they killed it! I am very appreciative of their efforts and care.”

He also hinted that the performance video for the ‘Butter’ remix would not the end of his work with HYBE labels. “Still got quite some time left here, so I’m looking forward to whatever else may come,” Joseph wrote at the end of his post. The dancer had previously posted an image of the HYBE building entrance, where he called it “home Base for the next few months.”

The Megan Thee Stallion-assisted remix of ‘Butter’ dropped late last month. The collaboration was released shortly after a judge cleared the song and granted Megan permission to release the remix, following Megan’s claims from earlier last week that her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and distributor 300 Entertainment had blocked her from releasing it.