BTS and Coldplay in close race against Ed Sheeran for UK Number One single

BTS and Coldplay are currently in a dead heat for the Number One spot on the UK Singles Chart against Ed Sheeran.

According to new data from the Official Charts Company (OCC), Coldplay and BTS’ brand-new collaboration ‘My Universe’ have made it to Number Two on the Official Chart First Look, which tracks sales and streaming data over the first weekend prior to the UK Singles Chart’s release on Fridays.

‘My Universe’ is only 1,000 chart sales away from current Number One ‘Shivers’ by Ed Sheeran. The British singer-songwriter has spent 13 weeks atop the UK Singles Chart, 11 with ‘Bad Habits’ and two with ‘Shivers’.

The OCC also noted that Sheeran’s ‘Shivers’ might enjoy a “further boost” in sales, in part due to his recent performance of the single on the September 24 episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Meanwhile, if ‘My Universe’ continues to hold the Number Two position, Coldplay are set to achieve their highest-charting single since ‘Something Just Like This’, their 2017 collaboration with The Chaimsmokers. In addition, it will also be BTS’ highest-charting to date, beating their Number Three positions for ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

‘My Universe’ was released last Friday (September 24) and is lifted from Coldplay’s forthcoming studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’. The collaboration comes after BTS and Chris Martin were featured together on a special episode of the YouTube Originals series Released.

In other news, Ed Sheeran has added new dates to his upcoming 2022 tour of Europe. Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ – pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’ – will run from April to September of next year.