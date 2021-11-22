BTS and Coldplay unite for first joint ‘My Universe’ live performance at AMAs 2021

BTS and Coldplay performed ‘My Universe’ live together for the first time at tonight’s (November 21) AMAs 2021 in Los Angeles.

The collaborative track was originally released on Coldplay’s latest album ‘Music of The Spheres’ and the British band have performed it several times with pre-recorded vocals and video from the Korean group.

Frontman Chris Martin swapped vocals with the seven members of BTS on the performance, as the audience was illuminated by their light-up wristbands.

The euphoric performance finished with Martin, RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook jumping in time with explosive pyrotechnics. Watch BTS and Coldplay perform ‘My Universe’ at the AMAs 2021 below.

BTS will also perform ‘Butter’ at the ceremony tonight. They were originally scheduled to play a remixed version of the record-breaking track with Megan Thee Stallion for the first time. However, the rapper announced days before the ceremony she would no longer be performing due to “an unexpected personal matter”.

“I’m so sad!” she told fans on Twitter. “I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

Some winners from the AMAs 2021 were announced on TikTok earlier today, before the main event kicked off in LA. Among the first winners were Taylor Swift for Favourite Female Pop Artist and The Weeknd for Favourite Male R&B Artist.

Going into the ceremony, Doja Cat had the most trophies this year, winning Favourite Female R&B Artist, Favourite R&B Album for ‘Planet Her’ and Collaboration Of The Year for her team-up with SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’.

Keep up to date with all of tonight’s winners at the AMAs 2021 on NME.com here.

Meanwhile, BTS will appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week (November 23), ahead of their four sold-out shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium. The world-conquering boyband will sit down with Corden for an in-person interview and will also perform their chart-topping single ‘Permission To Dance’.