BTS confirm ticket details for massive shows at London’s Twickenham Stadium

BTS have confirmed ticket details for their London shows this summer, as part of their Map of The Soul world tour.

The K-Pop giants announced in January that they will play the huge shows on July 3-4, but fans have finally been told the on-sale dates for tickets.

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets from March 20, and you can buy them here.

Standard tickets are priced at £180, £150, £120, £75 or £55 plus booking fees. Fans who are part of the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army can purchase tickets in a presale on Wednesday March 8 from 8am.

The dates come in support of their latest album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’. In a four star review of the record, NME wrote: “‘7’ arrives after the longest gap between BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, it’s more than worth the wait.

“Last month, on the Grammys red carpet, J-hope told E!: ‘You will know when you listen to our new album and watch the performance liking BTS was the best decision ever.’ As it turns out, he wasn’t wrong. Here’s to another seven years with Korea’s global heavyweights.”