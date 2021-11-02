‘Dynamite’ is now BTS’ first song to be certified triple platinum

BTS’ hit English-language single ‘Dynamite’ has become the group’s first single to earn a triple-platinum certification in the United States.

On November 1, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that the group’s hit 2020 single has garnered over 3million certified units sales, downloads and streams. In addition, two of their Korean-language, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Be’, have been certified Gold and Platinum, respectively.

As per RIAA’s certification criteria, songs are given triple-platinum certifications once they exceed 3million units. Platinum certifications require 1million units and gold certifications 500,000 units sold. Units are based on physical and digital album sales, audio and video streams as well as digital downloads.

This isn’t the first time their first English-language track broke records. Earlier this year, the dance-pop track amassed over a billion streams on Spotify, making BTS the first Korean act to achieve such a feat.

‘Dynamite’ was also the boyband’s first Grammy nomination, when it was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards. However, the septet lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s collaboration ‘Rain On Me’.

Prior to this, a number of BTS’s other releases – ‘Mic Drop’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Idol’ and ‘Butter’, as well as the albums ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ and ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ – had all been awarded platinum certifications.

Last month, BTS‘ Jungkook has shared a moving cover of Harry Styles‘ ‘Falling’, from Styles’ 2019 album ‘Fine Line’. It arrives fresh off the back of BTS’ virtual concert ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’, which saw them return to Seoul’s Jamsil Stadium for the first time in two years.