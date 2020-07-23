BTS earn Guinness World Record for most-viewed concert livestream

BTS have earned the Guinness World Record for most viewers of a music concert livestream with an online performance in June.

According to the GWR website, the K-pop group’s ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ performance on June 14 was viewed by 756,000 fans across more than 100 countries. Broadcasting from Seoul, the concert was held as part of their seventh-anniversary celebrations and comprised a 12-track setlist.

In a five-star review of the livestream, NME called ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ “a much-needed antidote to all the chaos and fire going on the world right now. It’s a moment of brief escape that allows band and fans to reconnect, even if just through the power of technology.”

The new achievement now marks the fifth Guinness World Record the band hold, alongside being the first K-pop act to reach number one on the US album charts, holding the best-selling album in South Korea, the fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok and having the most Twitter engagements.

BTS released their eighth studio album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey’ earlier this month. It’s the group’s fourth record in Japanese, and a follow-up to their February release ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, which NME gave a four-star review.

“This is an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, produced by a band who have every right to be proud of their journey,” the review read.

It was recently announced BTS would be providing the original theme song for the upcoming Japanese movie Your Eyes Tell. The track was released on July 15 with BTS member Jungkook listed as one of the composers. The film is expected to be released in October.