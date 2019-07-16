BTS face backlash after announcing plans to perform in Saudi Arabia

It's prompted a mixed response from fans.

K-pop giants BTS have faced backlash after announcing plans to perform in Saudi Arabia.

The Korean group has confirmed that they will perform at the 70,000 capacity King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh this October, despite the country’s poor human rights record.

Posting on Twitter, fans said that alleged abuse against LGBTQ activists and women in the Arab state should force the band to reconsider the booking.

“Hold up, BTS are UN Ambassadors and they decided to have a concert in Saudi Arabia? Literally the country with the worst human rights? Where LGBT+ community are punished with death? Where women have almost zero rights?,” wrote one fan.

Another said: “This is such a bad business move this is really a big f**k you Saudi women, LGBTQ fans but also to Muslim fans especially what happening in Yemen… doesn’t this contradict their (BTS) message? Of love yourself??”

But others argued that the actions of the Saudi government shouldn’t stop fans from enjoying a show from the K-Pop sensations.

One fan argued: “What do y’all think about Bts performing in Saudi Arabia? I personally 100% condemn the government for their horrendous violations towards human rights but I don’t think the citizens should be punished for the govts actions. So Saudi Arabian Army should be able to enjoy a concert.”

Another reasoned: “If Saudi Arabia opposes human rights, it’s their perspective but we can at least be good to BTS as they took a step forward to start spreading positivity there.”

It comes only days after human rights activists persuaded Nicki Minaj to cancel a gig in Saudi Arabia.

“After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest. While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression,” Minaj said.