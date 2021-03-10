BTS fans call on TikTok to launch investigation after band’s official account is hacked

BTS fans have urged TikTok to investigate after the band’s official account was hacked on Tuesday evening (March 9).

Fans of the K-pop giants who visited the account were greeted with a variety of cartoon clips which bore no relation to their current activities – the first sign that something was amiss.

As the hacker continued to upload videos, many noticed that the account was following one user called o2m and another who went by the name 3mk_mosab.

Hello @BigHitEnt we have noticed that the official account of BTS TikTok has been hacked, please solve this problem and make sure to take legal action. We don't want anything to harm them — 𝐌𝐀. (@needyfortaeh) March 10, 2021

When both accounts are searched for on the video app, it’s revealed that they both uploaded the videos that were initially found on BTS’ TikTok.

Calling for an investigation into the breach, one fan wrote to BTS’ label, Big Hit: “Hello @BigHitEnt we have noticed that the official account of BTS TikTok has been hacked, please solve this problem and make sure to take legal action. We don’t want anything to harm them.”

Another said: “To the person who hacked BTS’ TikTok acc, YOU WILL GET SUED.”

A third added: “Excuse me, @BigHitEnt. It has been brought to my attention that the BTS official TikTok account was hacked. Please go forward in solving the problem and taking legal action, thank you.”

TikTok is yet to respond to the breach.

BTS recently offered a humble estimation of their chances at the upcoming Grammys, where they are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their Billboard number one hit ‘Dynamite’ – their first-ever nomination.