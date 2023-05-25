BTS tease upcoming 10th anniversary celebration in Seoul

BTS have begun teasing upcoming celebrations in Seoul for the group’s 10th anniversary this year.

On May 25, Big Hit Music announced that the boyband would be holding their annual BTS Festa event, which commemorates the group’s debut anniversary, over two weeks in Seoul this June. This year’s edition of the event will kick off on June 12, one day before BTS’ June 13 debut date, and continue until June 25.

According to the K-pop label, per Yonhap News Agency, this year’s BTS Festa will be held across major landmarks in Seoul as part of a collaboration with the Seoul metropolitan government. These landmarks, which include iconic spots like the Han River, Seoul Tower and more, will be lit up with purple lights during the festival.

Additionally, the main event of the festival – details of which have yet to be announced – will take place at the Han River Park in Yeouido on June 17.

Previous editions of the BTS Festa have included a wide variety of events and releases, from in-person and online fan meetings, original sub-unit and solo releases, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content, livestreams and more.

The 2022 BTS Festa event had kicked off with the release of a series of portraits of the group, followed by dance practice recordings and a collection of selfies taken by BTS in the past year. During last year’s Festa, Jungkook dropped his original song ‘My You’.

BTS Festa 2022 was capped off with the group’s dinner party event video, during which they announced that BTS would be embarking on their “chapter two” as a group to explore solo projects.

J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga have since made their debut as soloists, with members V and Jungkook also teasing future solo projects. Notably, Jin and J-Hope also started serving their mandatory military service terms in December 2022 and April 2023 respectively.