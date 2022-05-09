BTS to finally release fan favourite track ‘Born Singer’ on Spotify

BTS will finally make their 2013 track ‘Born Singer’ available to stream on Spotify, when the song is released as part of the boyband’s upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’.

Today (May 9), Big Hit Music unveiled the tracklist for the first CD of the group’s forthcoming anthology album ‘Proof’, due out on June 10. The list of songs largely comprises singles and tracks from their past records, along with a new upcoming single, ‘Yet To Come’.

Notably, though, the album is set to open with the track ‘Born Singer’, which has only been officially available via YouTube and SoundCloud since its release in 2013. Spotify has also confirmed that ‘Born Singer’ will be available to stream after the release of ‘PROOF’.

We finally get born singer 🥹 — Spotify (@Spotify) May 8, 2022

BTS have performed ‘Born Singer’ at several concerts over the years, and the song has since become a favourite among fans of the group. The track includes a sample from J.Cole’s 2013 song ‘Born Sinner’, which is presumed to be the reason the group were previously unable to release it on commercial platforms.

‘Proof’ was officially announced by Big Hit Music last week, and the label said the anthology album would “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members of the past, present and future of BTS”.

‘Yet To Come’’s title calls back to BTS’ ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life’ series, which was released between 2015 and 2016. The final instalment – ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever’ – collated tracks from the previous two records alongside new tracks and remixes.

‘Proof’ was first teased at the last show of the band’s recent four-night sold-out Las Vegas residency, when a date of “2022.06.10” – June 10 – came up on screen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: “We are bulletproof.”