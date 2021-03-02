BTS join lineup of Grammys charity event Music On A Mission

K-pop juggernauts BTS have joined the lineup for Music On A Mission, an upcoming virtual concert and fundraiser by the Grammys’ MusiCares Foundation.

The Recording Academy announced yesterday (March 1) that the South Korean boyband will feature a never-before-seen set at the upcoming charity event, which will “honour the resilience of the music community, which has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19”.

The lineup will also feature performances by Haim, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko and John Legend. Music On A Mission will also include archival performances from the MusiCares vault by Usher, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and the late Tom Petty.

Earlier this month, the Recording Academy also revealed that The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will make special appearances at Music On A Mission. Carole King, Jesse & Joy, Jonas Brothers, Ledisi, Lionel Richie, Macklemore, Mick Fleetwood and Shakira are also set to appear.

BTS previously made their debut on MTV Unplugged with a cover of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’, alongside cuts from their latest album ‘Be’. The British rock band later praised the boyband’s “beautiful” cover of the song.

The K-pop juggernauts also topped Twitter’s list of most popular artists in 2020, for the fourth year in a row. The group beat out the likes of Kanye West, Beyoncé and Drake for the most mentions on the social media platform in 2020.