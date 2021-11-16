BTS to appear on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ ahead of US concerts

BTS are slated to make an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden later this month.

On November 16, the CBS talk show announced that the K-pop boyband will be sitting down with James Corden for an in-person interview, and will also be performing ‘Permission to Dance’. BTS are set to appear on the late night talk show on November 23 at 12:37 ET/November 24 at 5:37 KST.

Permission to celebrate: GRANTED 🎉 At long last, @bts_twt returns to The #LateLateShow on November 23rd for an in-studio chat and performance of “Permission To Dance”! 🕺 It’s been nearly two years since we’ve been together in person and we can’t wait for the reunion! 💜 pic.twitter.com/TDTiAzCPGk — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 15, 2021

Notably, this will be the group’s first in-studio performance on the show after a year and ten months, following their live performance of ‘Black Swan’ in January 2020. BTS’ most recent appearance on the show involved a video interview and pre-recorded performances of ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Dynamite’ filmed in Korea, due to COVID-19.

BTS’ upcoming appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden also comes just a couple of months after host James Corden came under fire from BTS fans following a monologue where he poked fun at the South Korean group’s appearance at the United Nations General Assembly.

“The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors – BTS were there,” Corden said during the September 20, 2021 episode of the talk show. “Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres.”

Aside from their stint at the CBS talk show, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are slated to give their collaborative version of the Korean group’s single ‘Butter’ its live debut at the 2021 American Music Awards on November 21.

Meanwhile, the boyband are set to hold their first in-person concerts for the first time in two years later this month. BTS will be performing their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert live at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2.