News Music News

BTS surprise Halsey with special gift following their ‘Boy with Luv’ collaboration

Christmas has come early for Halsey

Will Lavin
Halsey BTS
Halsey and BTS. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

BTS and Halsey collaborated earlier this year on the song ‘Boy with Luv’ and now the K-Pop band have gifted the ‘Without Me’ singer with a very special – and sparkly – present.

In the fifth episode of her Road to Manic series, Halsey shared a clip of the time when BTS gave her a sparkly microphone like the ones they’ve used on stage.

“So the first time we ever performed ‘Boy with Luv’ together, I was making a joke that they all had like sparkly microphones and I felt left out, and they gifted me my own sparkly mic,” Halsey recalls in the clip. “It was really thoughtful, really amazing, and I got to use it.”

Advertisement

Given to her after an early performance of ‘Boy With Luv’, Halsey is seen in the video getting excited after the seven-piece boyband hand her a personalised case containing the microphone.

Watch the clip below:

Earlier this month, Halsey unveiled the tracklisting for her third album ‘Manic’ – including some stellar collaborations.

The 16-song tracklist was revealed by the singer via Twitter, in a 20-second video which sees her writing out the titles by hand.

Among the guests are Suga from BTS, Alanis Morissette and Florida rapper Dominic Fike.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Halsey dedicated her performance of ‘Without Me’ to late rapper Juice WRLD at a recent show in Brooklyn.

The Chicago rapper died earlier this month following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport.

Halsey and Juice WRLD collaborated on a remix of the singer’s ‘Without Me’ track last year, and she dedicated a version of the song to the late rapper at a show at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

The Big Read – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes because I’m comfortable with who I am”

Dan Stubbs -
Lewis Capaldi has the world at his feet – but will he trip over it?
Read more
Blogs

The best films of 2019

NME -
Ending the decade with a bang – 2019 was yet another vintage year for cinema (yes, that includes Marvel)
Read more
Features

The 50 best songs of 2019

NME -
Counting down the best bops, sad bangers, and earworms of the past 12 months
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.