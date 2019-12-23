BTS surprise Halsey with special gift following their ‘Boy with Luv’ collaboration

BTS and Halsey collaborated earlier this year on the song ‘Boy with Luv’ and now the K-Pop band have gifted the ‘Without Me’ singer with a very special – and sparkly – present.

In the fifth episode of her Road to Manic series, Halsey shared a clip of the time when BTS gave her a sparkly microphone like the ones they’ve used on stage.

“So the first time we ever performed ‘Boy with Luv’ together, I was making a joke that they all had like sparkly microphones and I felt left out, and they gifted me my own sparkly mic,” Halsey recalls in the clip. “It was really thoughtful, really amazing, and I got to use it.”

Given to her after an early performance of ‘Boy With Luv’, Halsey is seen in the video getting excited after the seven-piece boyband hand her a personalised case containing the microphone.

Watch the clip below:

Earlier this month, Halsey unveiled the tracklisting for her third album ‘Manic’ – including some stellar collaborations.

The 16-song tracklist was revealed by the singer via Twitter, in a 20-second video which sees her writing out the titles by hand.

Among the guests are Suga from BTS, Alanis Morissette and Florida rapper Dominic Fike.

Meanwhile, Halsey dedicated her performance of ‘Without Me’ to late rapper Juice WRLD at a recent show in Brooklyn.

The Chicago rapper died earlier this month following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport.

Halsey and Juice WRLD collaborated on a remix of the singer’s ‘Without Me’ track last year, and she dedicated a version of the song to the late rapper at a show at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, New York.