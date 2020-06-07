BTS have donated $1million to Black Lives Matter

K-pop sensations BTS have donated $1millon to Black Lives Matter.

According to Variety, the money donated by the group and their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, was transferred to the organisation earlier this week. BTS are not expected, however, to comment on the donation.

Speaking to Variety, Black Lives Matter managing director Kailee Scales said, “Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression.

Advertisement

“We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

Earlier this week BTS declared their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, sharing a post to social media on June 4. “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter,” the group tweeted.

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

The tweet came just days after K-pop fans worked to drown out #WhiteLivesMatter posts on social media, looking to eliminate racist posts by posting K-pop memes, fancam footage and other content.

The donation comes at the end of a week that has seen several demonstrations by multiple industries to social justice causes, including the media blackout #TheShowMustBePaused on Tuesday June 2, which saw a number of companies, artists and organisations ceasing operation for 24 hours in the wake of worldwide protests against racial inequality.

On June 4, Warner Music announced a $100million “social justice” fund to support “the extraordinary, dedicated organisations that are on the front lines of the fight against racism”.

Advertisement

British singer Shygirl and Venezuelan artist Arca shared that the proceeds of their collaborative single ‘unconditional’, released exclusively on Bandcamp, would be donated to Black Lives Matter and social justice organistation Inquest UK.

On June 6 Fontaines D.C. announced the proceeds of their merch sales from the last week will be donated to Black Lives Matter and other charities.

Earlier this week video game developer Obsidian Entertainment donated $25,000 to the cause, pledging to improve its hiring practices to “better represent Black voices in gaming”.