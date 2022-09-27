BTS to take over Busan with ‘The City’ project ahead of free ‘Yet To Come’ concert

HYBE will be launching BTS’ ‘The City’ project in Busan ahead of the boyband’s forthcoming free concert in the city next month.

On September 26, the agency shared that it would be transforming the southern city of Busan into a “concert play park” offering a variety of entertainment events both before and after BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ concert on October 15.

‘The City’ in Busan is set to begin on October 5, kicking off with the launch of ‘2022 BTS Exhibition : Proof’ at Haeundae LCT, which will highlight the past nine years of BTS’ career, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Advertisement

Other experiences coming as part of the project include the launch of limited edition BTS and Busan-themed goods at the Lotte Department Store chain.

Between October 14-31, Lotte World Adventure amusement park in Busan will undergo a BTS transformation: the park will be lit up in the group’s signature purple and play their music, and serve purple-themed food and beverages during this time.

Outdoor afterparties will also be held at the amusement park on October 15 and 16 following BTS’ concert in Busan.

Additionally, five hotels – namely Paradise Hotel Busan, Grand Josun Busan, Park Hyatt Busan, Lotte Hotel Busan and Fairfield by Marriott Busan Songdo Beach – will be launching BTS-themed packages. These will include special photo zones within the hotels, along with special souvenirs and menus.

BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ concert was in the headlines last week after news network KBS reported that the Busan government had sent out sponsorship requests to South Korea’s largest corporations to fund the free concert, revealing that the Busan government would not be contributing to funds for the show.

Advertisement

HYBE later claimed to have no knowledge of the requests, though the label confirmed that “a significant portion of the cost [of the ‘Yet To Come’ concert] will be covered by corporate sponsorships, online streaming advertisements and ‘The City’ subsidiary enterprise, among others,” and that it would “personally cover for the remaining expenses that cannot be covered by these measures.”

“HYBE and BTS are proud to contribute to the country,” said the agency, which added that the boyband are focused on the “value outcomes” of such national events, rather than the cost.

BTS’ ‘The City’ project was first launched during their four-night residency in Las Vegas back in April. Several pop-up booths and themed events were held throughout the city in celebration of the group’s concerts at the time.