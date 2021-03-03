BTS’ J-hope releases extended version of ‘Blue Side’

BTS member J-hope has surprised fans with a new version of ‘Blue Side’ on the third anniversary of his debut mixtape ‘Hope World’.

The K-pop idol shared the reworked version of the ‘Hope World’ outro yesterday (March 2) on the official BTS Twitter account, alongside new cover art designed by Korean contemporary artist Eddie Kang. The 2021 version of ‘Blue Side’ was produced by J-Hope with frequent BTS collaborators Hiss Noise and Adora, and feature a brand-new opening verse

Listen to the song here:

J-Hope took to the Bangtan Blog to share thoughts on the re-imagined version of ‘Blue Side. The idol said that he “miss[es] that time in my life when I was that young innocent boy witting down whatever I felt like”, which inspired him to finally complete ‘Blue Side’ after three years.

“Although it is just one song, I wanted to show how much I’ve matured musically in that time,” he added. “This is a song that I’m also revealing to show that in the future, moving forward, I will continue to challenge myself in order to show you all the growth in me.”

In 2018, the BTS member made his solo debut with the seven-track mixtape ‘Hope World’, which skyrocketed to number one on the iTunes album charts of over 70 countries within less than 24 hours of its release and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200. The following year, J-hope collaborated with Becky G on the single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’.