"Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side"

Jung Ho-seok, aka J-Hope of K-pop icons BTS, has teamed up with Latin pop artist Becky G on the song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’.

The song, which features lyrics in both Korean and Spanish, was inspired by Webstar and Young B’s 2006 hit of the same name. In the accompanying music video, J-Hope and Becky G pay tribute to the original by reimagining the iconic ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ dance. Check out the clip here.

The duo first teased their collaboration on Wednesday (September 25), as Billboard reports. Becky tweeted a cryptic message, teasing that she had “another secret” on the way, punning on her new single ‘Secrets’. Soon after, J-Hope responded via the BTS Twitter account: “Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret, too.” See the tweets below.

However, eagle-eyed BTS fans have speculated about the collaboration since late August, when J-Hope took a trip to Los Angeles during the group’s break. Around the same period, Becky G fueled further speculation when she posted a brief video of Korean snacks on her Instagram. J-Hope and the rest of BTS had met Becky G back in May at the Billboard Music Awards.

‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ is the first BTS-related release since the boyband returned from their “period of rest” last week. The collaboration is also J-Hope’s first solo material since his debut mixtape, ‘Hope World,’ which arrived last March.

The song is also the latest in a slew of collaborations between South Korean and Western artists. Lizzo recently enlisted rookie boyband AB6IX for a remix of her chart-topping single, ‘Truth Hurts’, while pop singer Ava Max previously connected with NCT 127 for a rework of her single ‘So Am I’.