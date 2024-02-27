BTS’ J-hope teases collaborations with Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin and more

BTS rapper J-hope has released the tracklist for his upcoming ‘Hope on the Street Vol.1’ album, featuring collaborations with Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM‘s Huh Yunjin and more.

Today (February 27), J-hope announced the tracklist for his upcoming ‘Hope on the Street Vol.1’ album. The record will feature six songs, four of which are brand-new and feature star-studded collaborators.

Notably, the BTS member will team up with bandmate Jungkook on the song ‘i wonder…’, as well as fellow HYBE labelmate Huh Yunjin of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM on ‘i don’t know’.

In addition, J-hope has also enlisted hitmaking producer Benny Blanco and Chic‘s Nile Rodgers for the song ‘lock / unlock’. Meanwhile, South Korean rappers Gaeko and Yoon Mirae will join the BTS star on closing track ‘NEURON’.

Elsewhere on the tracklist on ‘Hope on the Street Vol.1’ are a solo version of ‘On the Street’, which the rapper first released in 2023 with J. Cole, as well as a “dance mix” of his 2022 song ‘what if…’ with JINBO the SuperFreak.

The tracklist for J-hope’s ‘Hope on the Street Vol.1’ is:

1. ‘on the street’ (Solo verison)

2. ‘i wonder…’ (with BTS’ Jungkook)

3. ‘lock / unlock’ (with Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers)

4. ‘i don’t know’ (with LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin)

5. ‘what if…’ (dance mix with JINBO the SuperFreak)

6. ‘NEURON’ (with Gaeko and Yoon Mirae)

J-hope will release ‘Hope on the Street Vol.1’ on March 29. The day prior, the rapper will also release a docu-series called Hope on the Street, which will following the K-pop idol on his “dance journey”. It will be available globally on Prime Video, as well as TVING in South Korea.