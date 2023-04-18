BTS’ J-hope shares farewell message ahead of military enlistment

South Korean musician J-hope, a member of K-pop boyband BTS, has shared a farewell message to fans ahead of his upcoming military enlistment.

Yesterday (April 17), J-hope took to his personal Instagram account with a handwritten note that read: “I will return healthy and well!!” Alongside the farewell message, the musician also posted an image of his new buzzcut, in preparation for his enlistment.

J-hope later posted more images on the fan community platform Weverse, including one with bandmate Jimin. “I love you all. ARMY, I will return safely,” he wrote on the platform, as reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The K-pop idol is reportedly set to enlist in the South Korean military today, according to source in the music industry, per Yonhap. The musician will be the second member of BTS to enlist for their mandatory military service, following Jin in December.

South Korean men are required to enlist by the age of 28. Though, due to the Order of Cultural Merit awarded to BTS by former president Moon Jae-In in 2018, the members of BTS have been allowed to enlist at 30 instead.

In February 2023, J-hope started the process of enlisting for mandatory military service after terminating a request for postponement.

Last October, Big Hit Music announced that all members of BTS intend to carry out their individual military service terms according to their respectively plans.

Meanwhile, bandmate Suga is set to release his first studio album ‘D-Day’ this Friday (April 21). On the same day, he’ll also release his new Disney+ documentary Suga: The Road to D-Day.