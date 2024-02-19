BTS’ J-hope announces ‘Hope on the Street’ album and docu-series

BTS member J-hope has announced his upcoming ‘Hope on the Street’ album and docu-series.

Yesterday (February 18), on J-hope’s 30th birthday, the BTS rapper announced his upcoming special album, titled ‘Hope on the Street Vol.1’. According to Big Hit Music, the project will feature six tracks and is set to be released on March 29.

The record will be released around the same time as a docu-series called Hope on the Street, which will following the K-pop idol on his “dance journey”. The show will be available globally via Prime Video on March 28 at midnight KST, as well as TVING in South Korea.

Advertisement

J-hope has also dropped a trailer for the releases. It opened with black-and-white footage of the K-pop idol in various dance studios in 2015, before cutting to him in 2024 as he overlooks a city.

‘Hope on the Street Vol.1’ is available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music now. Physical versions of the record is also available for pre-order now from Weverse, Target, the official BTS shop and other retailers.

The official announcement of ‘Hope on the Street’ comes half a year after J-hope first teased it in July 2023, during his appearance on bandmate Suga’s online talk show Suchwita. The project will follow his March 2023 single ‘On the Street’ with J. Cole, and his debut 2022 album ‘Jack in the Box’.

Advertisement

J-hope is notably currently serving his mandatory service in the South Korean military, having enlisted in April 2023. He’s expected to be discharged from military service in October 2024.