BTS’ J-hope drops rock version of ‘Arson’

BTS member J-hope has released a special rock version of his 2022 ‘Jack in The Box’ single, ‘Arson’.

At midnight KST today (June 12), the K-pop idol unveiled a rock version of his song ‘Arson’. The original version of the song was one of two singles off his solo debut album ‘Jack in The Box’ last year.

The new version of the track trades the original’s minimal instrumental for powerful guitar riffs and crashing drum beats. It also features a soaring guitar solo as the outro.

‘Arson (Rock ver.)’ is J-hope’s first solo release since enlisting for his mandatory military service in April. The rapper had been the second BTS member to begin his national service after eldest member Jin in December 2022.

The release is also part of the boyband’s ongoing 2023 BTS Festa celebrations, an annual two-week long event that commemorates the group’s debut anniversary on June 13.

This year’s festivities marks 10 years since the septet debuted, and has already spawned a slew of releases — from the single ‘Take Two’ last week, to a special episode of Suga’s Suchwita talk show featuring Jin and J-hope.

In addition to the release of new music and special behind-the-scenes content, this year’s BTS Festa also includes a string of events and installations at landmarks across Seoul in collaboration with the local metropolitan government until June 25.

Earlier this month, Big Hit Music confirmed that BTS vocalist Jungkook is set to unveil his solo debut album. “We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed,” said the agency, noting that a release date had not been decided.

The singer’s upcoming record will mark his official debut as a soloist, though Jungkook has dropped several solo tracks in the past, the most recent of which being ‘Dreamers’ for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.