The scholarship will help female students from low-income backgrounds

Jung Ho-seok, aka J-Hope from BTS, has donated £65,000 to a school scholarship fund designed to help female students from low income backgrounds.

The BTS star donated the money to the Jeonnam Girls’ Commercial High School in South Korea for scholarships that will run for five years.

Earlier this week, the school held a ceremony to celebrate ten students – each with “outstanding grades and good conduct” – who will be picked annually to receive the scholarship.

As reported in Metro, J-Hope donated the money through ChildFund Korea’s Gwangju Headquarters to Choontae Academy, an educational foundation that owns J-Hope’s old school.

One of the students who received the scholarship said: “I’ll focus on my studies, and after finding employment at a public institution, I also want to donate scholarships to my alma mater for my juniors.”

Earlier this week, BTS channelled the spirit of The Beatles as they delivered one of their biggest US TV performances on The Tonight Show With Stephen Colbert.

In a nod to the Fab Four, the K-Pop giants took inspiration from The Beatles’ 1964 debut on the Ed Sullivan Show for their performance of ‘Boy With Luv’.

Even Colbert himself was in on the fun – dressing as Ed Sullivan and introducing the black and white performance.

While the two acts couldn’t be more different, the Beatles performance comes after BTS joined the Liverpool icons in becoming only the second act to score three US number one albums in less than a year.

The performance came as BTS continue their US tour with massive stadium shows – which included a stop off in Los Angeles earlier this month.