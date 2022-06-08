BTS’ J-Hope to headline Lollapalooza, Tomorrow X Together added to lineup

Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival has added two new acts to its stacked bill: J-Hope of BTS and Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together.

The festival announced the two newest additions via social media on Wednesday morning (June 8), confirming that J-Hope will headline the fourth and final day of the festival alongside Green Day.

We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

Advertisement

The BTS member’s performance will mark the first time that a South Korean artist has headlined a major music festival in the United States.

J-Hope took to Instagram to react to the announcement, writing: “It’s a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history!”

BTS have most recently shared the first teaser for their new single and video ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment In Life)’. The track will feature on the band’s upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’, which arrives on Friday (June 10).

BTS labelmates Tomorrow X Together will also perform at next month’s Lollapalooza, and are set to take the stage on Saturday (July 30). The performance will be the pop group’s first-ever US festival show.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER @TXT_bighit will perform on Saturday, July 30th at #Lolla 2022! 🔥🔥 The performance will mark their U.S. festival debut. 4-Day Tickets, 2-Day & 3-Day GA Bundles, and 1-Day Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/bmjLHHuHxk #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/bHdJItRtK7 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

Advertisement

Tomorrow X Together most recently released their latest mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ in early May. The five-track project received a glowing five-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly.

The four-day festival takes place in Chicago’s Grant Park between July 28 – 31. Tickets are on sale here. Other headliners previously announced for the festival include Green Day, Dua Lipa, Metallica , Lil Baby, Kygo, Machine Gun Kelly and J.Cole.

Other artists taking the stage include Kennyhoopla, Måneskin, Pom Pom Squad, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, King Princess, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, and Jazmine Sullivan.

Earlier this year, Ted Gardner, a revered artist manager and co-founder of the iconic Illinois festival, died at age 74.