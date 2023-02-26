BTS’ J-hope to release new solo single later this week

BTS‘ J-hope is set to release a new solo single, with ‘on the street’ coming later this week.

The news was confirmed by Big Hit in a note published to fans on Weverse. The post also revealed that the single is set to drop on Friday (March 3) at 2pm Korean time.

“J-hope wrote the track wrote the track to share his candid feelings towards his fans,” the post read. “The title ‘on the street’ refers to J-hope’s roots – street dance – from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together.

“We hope that J-hope’s ‘on the street’ serves as a meaningful gift to everyone who supports the artist. Please look forward to j-hope’s new song!”

The track will be the artist’s first new song since the release of his album ‘Jack In The Box’ in July last year.

The announcement follows the news that J-hope has begun the process of enlisting for mandatory military service in South Korea.

The singer had previously applied for an enlistment postponement, but a new note from label Big Hit has revealed that he has now terminated that request and will enlist for the military.

He is the second member of BTS to enlist for mandatory military service, following the enlistment of Jin in December of 2022.

Men are usually required to enlist by the age of 28, though the Order of Cultural Merit awarded to BTS by former president Moon Jae-In in 2018 allows the seven members of the boyband to enlist at 30 instead.

According to an October 17 statement from Big Hit Music, the remaining members of BTS will also carry out their military service according to their individual plans. It added that “both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment”.

This suggests that some of BTS’ younger members may be enlisting sooner than expected, as Jimin and V are technically only required to enlist by 2025 and youngest member Jungkook by 2027. Rapper Suga turns 30 in March 2023 and therefore is likely to be the next member to enlist.