BTS’ Jimin announces solo album ‘FACE’

Jimin of BTS has shared details of his debut solo album ‘FACE’.
The K-pop singer will release his first album on March 24. It’s described in press material as being the “story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist”.
It continued: “Through ‘FACE’, Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance.”
The announcement was made today (February 21) via global fandom life platform Weverse, with a logo motion revealed on the official Twitter account of Big Hit Music, the South Korean label behind BTS and other names in the industry.
[공지] #지민 #Jimin 솔로 앨범 'FACE' 발매 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)https://t.co/emWRteMGyf
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) February 21, 2023
Rumours that his album would be dropping soon grew after Jimin appeared on ‘Vibe’, his latest collaboration with Taeyang of Big Bang.
It adds to a growing catalogue of the singer’s collaborations, which also includes the Our Blues OST track ‘With You’ with soloist Ha Sung-woon as well as the Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg team up ‘Bad Decisions’, which also features fellow BTS members Jin, V and Jungkook.
On February 10, Jimin hosted on Weverse where he not only confirmed that the long-rumoured album is indeed real, but “is going to drop in around March”.
He explained via Soompi: “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.
“You’ve been waiting for such a long time that I wanted to quickly announce this news first before starting [the rest of the broadcast].”
Jimin will be the fourth member of BTS to officially debut as a soloist, after J-hope, Jin and RM all released their own records in 2022.
Suga, V and Jungkook have also gone on record to declare they’re working on solo material, but at the time of writing, they’re all yet to announce their respective projects.