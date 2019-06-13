BTS’ Jimin drops behind-the-scenes clip of their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour

A special video to mark their sixth anniversary

To celebrate their sixth anniversary this month, BTS member Jimin has released a short but sweet clip giving a behind-the-scenes look of the group’s latest tour.

In Jimin’s video, which is dedicated to BTS’ devoted fanbase – aka ARMYs – the group are seen preparing for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, Billboard notes. They goof off during soundchecks in empty stadiums, engage with fans during special pre-show events and take plenty of selfie videos.

The nearly two-minute-long video, soundtracked by their song ‘Answer: Love Myself’ and adorned with cutesy effects and animations, ends with a message from Jimin to ARMYs: “Thank u, and I’ll never forget it.”

The video comes as part of Festa, an annual celebration BTS hold in June, commemorating their founding with new songs, content and events for their fans. Member Jin released his first solo song, “Tonight”, as part of Festa earlier this month.

His short behind-the-scenes clip follows a much longer video BTS released yesterday. In a discussion dubbed “Bangtan Attic”, the group sit together for a wide-ranging conversation over food and drink, answering random questions picked from a basket.

BTS have also recently announced an interactive mobile game, and released the song “Dream Glow” with Charli XCX, which will appear on the game’s soundtrack. In May, the group wrapped up their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, whose dates included two sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium.