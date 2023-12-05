BTS’ Jimin to enlist with Jungkook, announces Big Hit Music

BTS singer Jimin will enlist in the military together with bandmate Jungkook, Big Hit Music has announced.

Today (December 5), Big Hit Music released a statement on the fan platform Weverse, where it announced more information about the upcoming enlistments of BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The agency had confirmed in late-November that the four K-pop idols had started their “military enlistment process”.

In its statement, Big Hit Music revealed that Jimin is “scheduled to enlist together” with bandmate Jungkook, who previously revealed in a handwritten letter that he’ll be entering the military sometime this month. Meanwhile, the agency said that RM and V will be “enlisting according to their respective procedures”.

“Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry,” Big Hit Music added. “The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only.”

The music agency also asked fans to “refrain from visiting the site” of the K-pop idols’ enlistments in order to “prevent any issues that might occur from crowding”.

“We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorised tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP,” it added. “Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorised use of such IP.”

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are the last four members of BTS who have yet to enlist for military service. The process began in December 2022 with Jin, followed by J-hope in April 2023 and Suga in September 2023.

All seven member of BTS renewed their contracts with Big Hit Music in September 2023. At the time, the K-pop agency announced their plans to “share with everyone a full group promotional period for BTS in 2025”.