BTS’ Jimin debuts at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Like Crazy’

South Korean singer Jimin, also a member a boyband BTS, has achieved his first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper with ‘Like Crazy’.

‘Like Crazy’ made its debut at the top of the Hot 100 for the chart dated April 8, 2023, knocking Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Flowers’ off the top spot. The single is the first Hot 100 chart-topper by a South Korean solo artist, besting PSY who peaked at Number Two in 2012 with ‘Gangnam Style’.

‘Like Crazy’ is also Jimin’s seventh time at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, having previously topped the chart with K-pop boyband BTS six times from 2020 to 2021. The group’s last chart-topper was ‘My Universe’, their collaboration with British band Coldplay.

According to Billboard, the red-hot start for ‘Like Crazy”s on the chart was “largely driven by sales”, having sold over 250,000 song downloads. The track also drew 10million stream, with an additional 64,000 radio airplay audio impressions.

Aside from the Billboard Hot 100, Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ has also become a Top 10 hit in the UK, debuting at Number Eight on the Official UK Singles Chart.

‘Like Crazy’ is the second single from Jimin’s debut solo album ‘FACE’, which was released on March 24. The record’s first single, ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’, had earlier debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at Number 30.

Over the weekend, Jimin appeared on the South Korean talk show LeeMujin Service to perform an acoustic version of ‘Like Crazy’. The singer also previously unveiled UK Garage and Deep house remixes of the song.