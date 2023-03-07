BTS’ Jimin releases ‘Promise’ and ‘Christmas Love’ on streaming services

BTS member Jimin has officially made two of his older solo songs available on streaming services for the first time.

The K-pop idol’s tracks ‘Promise’ and ‘Christmas Love’, which were released in 2018 and 2020 respectively, are now available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. Prior to this, the songs were only available on SoundCloud or YouTube.

The release of both ‘Promise’ and ‘Christmas Love’ comes just weeks ahead of his BTS’ Jimin announces solo album ‘FACE’, which is set to be released on March 24. the record has been described in press material as being the “story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist”.

The record will feature six new tracks, the majority of which were co-written by Jimin, alongside producers Pdogg and Ghstloop. Groupmate RM also contributed to the composition of two songs. The song ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ will arrive on March 17 as a pre-release single.

More recently, Jimin featured on the track ‘Vibe’ with Taeyang of Big Bang, who described the collaboration as “seamless” in an interview with NME. Jimin also joined Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg for the song ‘Bad Decisions’, which also features fellow BTS members Jin, V and Jungkook.

Jimin has released a number of collaborative tracks outside of BTS’ discography, including the Our Blues OST track ‘With You’ with soloist Ha Sung-woon. He has also co-written and released several solo tracks included in BTS’ albums such as ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’ and ‘Filter’.

‘FACE’ will make Jimin the fourth member of BTS to officially debut as a soloist following J-hope, Jin and RM, all of whom dropped solo records in 2022. Remaining members Suga, V and Jungkook have also previously discussed working on solo material, though it is unclear when these projects will be released.